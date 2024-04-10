UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) CFO Ashim Gupta Sells 40,000 Shares

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $866,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 660,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,312,104.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ashim Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00.

On Monday, February 5th, Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00.

UiPath Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.24 and a beta of 0.96. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.32 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. On average, analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PATH. DA Davidson raised their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATH. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 250,295 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 40.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in UiPath by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 253,112 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after buying an additional 122,931 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,135 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UiPath by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,084,858 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $946,028,000 after buying an additional 334,085 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

