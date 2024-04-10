Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,191.94

Alliance Trust (LON:ATST – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,191.94 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,228 ($15.54). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,216 ($15.39), with a volume of 340,674 shares changing hands.

Alliance Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 856.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Alliance Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of GBX 6.34 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,748.25%.

About Alliance Trust

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

