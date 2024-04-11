JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 190,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 52,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,183.4% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 382,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,893,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.36%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.