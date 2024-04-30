Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ICF International were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ICF International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in ICF International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 118.3% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,752 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of ICF International from $145.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.75.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $144.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.58 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. ICF International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $478.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. ICF International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ICF International

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $372,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,938.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.