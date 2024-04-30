Sigma Planning Corp Sells 2,998 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Cameco by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

CCJ opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $52.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

