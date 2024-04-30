Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF) vs. agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Head-To-Head Survey

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CORBF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for agilon health and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 1 12 4 0 2.18 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health presently has a consensus price target of $9.46, suggesting a potential upside of 84.49%. Given agilon health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

agilon health has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -5.76% -21.74% -8.89% Global Cord Blood N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares agilon health and Global Cord Blood’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $4.32 billion 0.49 -$262.60 million ($0.65) -7.89 Global Cord Blood $196.12 million N/A $79.04 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2022, it operated three cord blood banks, including one in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Blue Ocean Structure Investment Company Ltd.

