Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $125.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.68% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

STRA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $111.95.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $302.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.48 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategic Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

