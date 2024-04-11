Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,429 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.58.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $241.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.18. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $155.31 and a twelve month high of $264.26. The company has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

