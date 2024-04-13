GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.17.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE GXO opened at $50.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.12 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,272,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 13.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 87,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 79.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in GXO Logistics by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 184,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,296,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares during the period. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

