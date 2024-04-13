H.B. Fuller (FUL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 24th

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.222 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

Shares of FUL opened at $75.90 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $62.57 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other H.B. Fuller news, EVP James J. East sold 22,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $1,746,673.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,282.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,301 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,473. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FUL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $701,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on FUL. Vertical Research began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

