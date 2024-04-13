Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI) Stock Price Down 5%

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:DEFI – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $75.85 and last traded at $76.76. Approximately 4,792 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.77.

Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

About Hashdex Bitcoin ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Hashdex Bitcoin Futures ETF (DEFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund tracks an index that provides the average of the closing settlement prices for the front month bitcoin futures contracts listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc (CME).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hashdex Bitcoin ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.