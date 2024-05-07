Stevanato Group (STVN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of €0.12 ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Stevanato Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS and its FY24 guidance at €0.62-0.66 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.19 ($0.20) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stevanato Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Shares of Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.67 ($28.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €29.63 and a 200-day moving average of €29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €23.00 ($24.73) and a 1-year high of €36.30 ($39.03).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Stevanato Group Company Profile
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
