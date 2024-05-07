Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 1.6 %

SBH stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

