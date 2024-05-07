Savers Value Village (SVV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Savers Value Village has set its FY 2024 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $382.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.07 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, analysts expect Savers Value Village to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Savers Value Village Price Performance
Savers Value Village stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. Savers Value Village has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $26.88.
Savers Value Village Company Profile
Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.
