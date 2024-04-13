Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $253.00 at Evercore ISI

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $253.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TRV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

NYSE:TRV opened at $221.10 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.92.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,343,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,868,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

