Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$105.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.67.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$109.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$95.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.04 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.54%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total transaction of C$24,762,187.00. In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Director Norman Murray Edwards sold 251,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.46, for a total value of C$24,762,187.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,378. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

