Ingalls & Snyder LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 96.6% in the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

JBLU stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.60. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

