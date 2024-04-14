Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Receives $31.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Get Model N alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Model N

Model N Trading Down 0.4 %

MODN stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.38 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.48. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.96.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Model N had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.12 million. Analysts expect that Model N will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Model N

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,185.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Model N news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 7,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $207,399.56. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 237,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,351.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $125,832.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,185.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,243 in the last 90 days. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,824,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,004,000 after purchasing an additional 507,090 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after purchasing an additional 421,952 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,973,000 after purchasing an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Model N by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,718,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,216,000 after buying an additional 206,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Model N by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,710,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,002,000 after acquiring an additional 65,859 shares in the last quarter.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.