Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,106 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Annaly Capital Management worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 278.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 29,489 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,170,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,602,000 after buying an additional 300,457 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 114,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NLY opened at $18.44 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $21.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently -72.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

