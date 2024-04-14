Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,611,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 275,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,693 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18,449.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 58,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 58,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $193,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total transaction of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,597 shares of company stock valued at $5,039,532 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.24, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.02. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $110.45 and a 1 year high of $211.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $155.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

