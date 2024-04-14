Sampo Oyj (SAXPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 26th

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $25.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.94.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sampo Oyj will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

