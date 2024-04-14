Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Trading Up 20.8%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) was up 20.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.74. Approximately 205,827 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 66,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonder in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Sonder alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sonder

Sonder Trading Up 20.8 %

Institutional Trading of Sonder

The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sonder by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,867,000 after buying an additional 6,618,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonder by 286.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,607,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,288,000 after buying an additional 6,377,927 shares during the period. Greylock 15 GP LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder during the 1st quarter valued at $36,507,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sonder by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,103,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonder by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 140,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.