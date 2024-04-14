Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $128.63

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 128.63 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 143 ($1.81). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.79), with a volume of 285,301 shares trading hands.

Team Internet Group Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £355.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2,022.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 128.61.

Team Internet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Team Internet Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,857.14%.

About Team Internet Group

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

