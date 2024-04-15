Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,007,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.65 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.