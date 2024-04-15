Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 2,101 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,225,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after buying an additional 814,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,007,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.65 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $66.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.81.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1998 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

