Raymond James & Associates Has $2.92 Million Stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

BIZD stock opened at $16.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $684.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

