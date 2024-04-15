United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks Price Performance

UCBI stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $20.37 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.35%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter worth $373,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 23.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

