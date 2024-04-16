Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.0 %

MELI stock opened at $1,415.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,587.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,523.81. The stock has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by ($3.41). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 35.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MELI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,806.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.