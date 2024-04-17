21,536 Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Acquired by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 227,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the fourth quarter valued at $821,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.45.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.7 %

Brookfield stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.84 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

