Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC cut its position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,941 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Orange by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Orange by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Orange by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Get Orange alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th.

Orange Price Performance

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Orange

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.