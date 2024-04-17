Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,184 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $100,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.08.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

