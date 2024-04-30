Aspen Technology (AZPN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Aspen Technology has set its FY24 guidance at at least $6.59 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 6.590- EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $257.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. On average, analysts expect Aspen Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AZPN stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a twelve month low of $161.32 and a twelve month high of $224.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.22, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27.

AZPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.67.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

