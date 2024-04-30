Flywire (FLYW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Flywire to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Flywire has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Flywire to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flywire Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLYW. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,860,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $129,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,860,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,582 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Articles

