Distribution Solutions Group (DSGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Distribution Solutions Group had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $405.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Distribution Solutions Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on Distribution Solutions Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

About Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

