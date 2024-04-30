Datadog (DDOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Datadog Trading Down 1.8 %
DDOG opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $138.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog
Datadog Company Profile
Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Datadog
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.