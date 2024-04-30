Datadog (DDOG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Datadog to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect Datadog to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DDOG opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,075.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Datadog has a one year low of $63.00 and a one year high of $138.61.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $8,451,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,223,809.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 759,908 shares of company stock worth $97,728,997. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DDOG. Truist Financial upped their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Datadog from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

