Aramark (ARMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Aramark has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.510-1.570 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Aramark to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $32.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

