19,860 Shares in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS) Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.07% of Vitesse Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 265,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 32,211 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 64,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,205,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Vitesse Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vitesse Energy alerts:

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $673.02 million, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of -0.09. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.58.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). Vitesse Energy had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $69.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -263.16%.

About Vitesse Energy

(Free Report)

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vitesse Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitesse Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.