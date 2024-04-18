enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Shares Down 4.3%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.01 and last traded at $4.04. 267,356 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,292,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get enCore Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EU

enCore Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a PE ratio of -25.94 and a beta of -0.03.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts expect that enCore Energy Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of enCore Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 541,050 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of enCore Energy by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 1,327.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

enCore Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for enCore Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for enCore Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.