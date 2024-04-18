Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$15.50 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.10 to C$15.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.60 to C$16.40 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$14.48.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$15.64 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.18 and a 52 week high of C$16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

