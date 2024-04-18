Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 64.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $179.39 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.10 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.85. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,747,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

