Sentry Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after purchasing an additional 398,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 48.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,140,000 after purchasing an additional 189,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 20.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $700,484,000 after buying an additional 168,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $100,563,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 366,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,633,000 after buying an additional 104,161 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,180.45.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $1,154.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,136.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 64.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $686.08 and a 52-week high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

