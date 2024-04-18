Sentry Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after buying an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WY opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $36.27.

Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,699 shares of company stock worth $1,455,609. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

