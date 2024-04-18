Strs Ohio Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,894 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 186.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.77. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.00 and a 12-month high of $121.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.
PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
