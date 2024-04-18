Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $4.79 Million in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 62,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Argus raised their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $85.19 on Thursday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.61 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. GE HealthCare Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

