Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $71.65 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,220 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Equifax worth $71,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Equifax by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Equifax Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EFX stock opened at $237.68 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average is $231.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

