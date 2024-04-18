Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,349,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,325,000 after purchasing an additional 223,596 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Xylem by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 86,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,670,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $293,270.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,935 shares in the company, valued at $360,682.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $126.22 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $130.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.94%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

