Capital Analysts LLC Acquires 627 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 38.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HAIL stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.55. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.76.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

See Also

