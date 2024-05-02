Pizza Pizza Royalty (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Shares Down 0.6%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. 821 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.35.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
