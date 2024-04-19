Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.63.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.0 %

WPM opened at $52.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.77. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.29 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 52.92% and a return on equity of 7.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.