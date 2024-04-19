Capital Analysts LLC Sells 224 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Capital Analysts LLC cut its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 35,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,633,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.03 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $228.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

