CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$15.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.56.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 2.6 %

LUN opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a one year low of C$8.18 and a one year high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8396226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Featured Articles

